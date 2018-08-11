Red Sox hit 3 HRs, erase 5-run deficit and top Orioles 19-12





























BALTIMORE (AP) — Down five runs in the third inning? Hardly a challenge for the Boston Red Sox, who quickly wiped out the deficit with a display of patience and power.

Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi each hit three-run homers, Brock Holt connected in a six-run sixth inning and the Red Sox overwhelmed the Baltimore Orioles 19-12 on Friday night.

In addition to getting nine extra-base hits, Boston drew 10 walks — two with the bases loaded — in its most prolific offensive performance since a 22-run outburst against Seattle in August 2015. J.D. Martinez drove in two runs and tops the majors with 101 RBIs.

"You keep the line moving, and the big dogs are going to be at the plate," manager Alex Cora said. "They've been doing an outstanding job throughout the season driving in runs and putting together good at-bats. From the offensive side, it was fun to watch."

After hitting for the cycle one night earlier, Mookie Betts went 3 for 4 with two walks and three RBIs. The last time Boston scored at least 19 runs on the road was in 1994 at Kansas City.

"This is a good place to hit," Holt said of cozy Camden Yards.

The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 to open a nine-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up eight runs, four earned, and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. Obtained on July 25 in a trade with Tampa Bay, the right-hander threw 15 scoreless innings over two starts for the Red Sox, but in this one he put Boston in an 8-3 hole against the team with the worst record in the majors.

"Obviously, you get down like that, with the lineup we have we don't ever feel like we're out of it," Holt said. "We get some guys on and we've got guys who can do some damage."

By the sixth inning, the Red Sox had an 11-8 lead.

Holt started the sixth with a home run to make it 8-6. A sacrifice fly by Mitch Moreland was followed by three straight walks — the last two with the bases loaded — before Holt smacked a two-run single to center.

Orioles reliever Miguel Castro (2-7) walked three of the five batters he faced.

After the Orioles closed to 11-10 in the bottom half, Benintendi homered in the seventh.

Drew Pomeranz (2-5) got the win in his first relief appearance since 2016.

Chris Davis, Tim Beckham and Mark Trumbo homered for the Orioles, who are 2-11 against Boston this season

Boston's comeback overshadowed the big league debut of Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins , who doubled twice, singled, scored three runs and drove in two. He is the first player in the 65-year history of the Orioles to have three hits in his first major league game.

"That's a long time for a team to be around, and for me to be the first one, it's just a privilege," Mullins said.

Manager Buck Showalter was asked if Mullins' enthusiasm could make a difference in the revamped clubhouse of a rebuilding team.

"Yeah, that's possible but it doesn't matter if you don't pitch well," Showalter said.

The addition of Mullins pushed longtime Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones to right field. Undaunted by the switch, Jones had three hits and two RBIs.

AUGUST HEAT

The Red Sox are smoking at the plate in August, averaging 9 runs per game and reaching double figures in half their eight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right ankle sprain) threw effectively in a simulated game, with positive results. "Good movement, good location. His stuff was electric," Cora said. ... Utility man Blake Swihart right hamstring) ran the bases and is close to coming off the DL. ... 2B Ian Kinsler (left hamstring) won't be ready to return until the end of next week at the earliest, Cora said.

Orioles: OF Craig Gentry (rib fracture) is "not too far away" from returning to the club, Showalter said. He's been on the DL since late June.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: David Price (11-6, 3.93 ERA) will work the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday. Cora did not name his starter for Game 2, saying it depended on how Game 1 went.

Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (0-0, 7.15 ERA) starts the opener, followed by Yefry Ramirez (1-4, 5.66 ERA).

