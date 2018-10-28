Red Sox 9, Dodgers 6

Boston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts cf 4 1 0 0 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 0 K.Hrnan pr-2b-lf 2 1 1 2 Pearce 1b 4 2 2 4 Muncy 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 1 3 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1 M.Mchdo ss 4 1 1 0 E.Nunez 3b 5 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 5 1 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 3 Holt 2b 2 2 1 0 C.Tylor lf 3 0 2 0 C.Vazqz c 2 0 1 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Brdly J ph 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Leon c 0 0 0 0 Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 Devers ph-3b 1 1 1 1 R.Hill p 2 0 0 0 Rdrigez p 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 M.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0 Mreland ph 1 1 1 3 Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Swihart ph-c 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 A.Wood p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 0 1 0 0 Totals 35 9 8 9 Totals 36 6 9 5

Boston 000 000 315—9 Los Angeles 000 004 002—6

E_C.Vazquez (1). LOB_Boston 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pearce (1), Holt (1), J.Turner (2). HR_Pearce (1), Moreland (1), K.Hernandez (1), Puig (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez 5 2-3 4 4 4 2 6 Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Kelly W,1-0 2 3 0 0 0 3 Kimbrel 1 2 2 2 1 0 Los Angeles Hill 6 1-3 1 1 1 3 7 Alexander 0 0 1 1 1 0 Madson H,1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Jansen BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Floro L,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 Wood 0 1 1 1 0 0 Maeda 1-3 2 1 1 1 0

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

A.Wood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Hill (Rodriguez), by Rodriguez (Freese).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:57. A_54,400 (56,000).