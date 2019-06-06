https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-8-Royals-0-13944109.php
Red Sox 8, Royals 0
|Boston
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Gore rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|3
|2
|3
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|O'Hearn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Gterrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Boston
|200
|040
|200—8
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Cuthbert (1). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Boston 8, Kansas City 2. 2B_Benintendi (12), Devers (17), Bradley Jr. (10), Leon (2). HR_Devers (9). SB_Devers (8). SF_Leon (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale W,2-7
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kansas City
|Junis L,4-6
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|5
|3
|5
|Boxberger
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:39. A_15,523 (37,903).
