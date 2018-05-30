https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-8-Blue-Jays-3-12952558.php
Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 3
Published 10:32 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Solarte ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|T.Hrnnd rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Holt rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Smth Jr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|Toronto
|000
|100
|200—3
|Boston
|210
|101
|12x—8
E_Porcello (3), Devers (12). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 6. 2B_Morales (4), Benintendi (14), Moreland (12), J.Martinez 2 (14), Leon 2 (3). HR_Smoak (8), Bogaerts (8), Leon (2). SB_Holt (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada L,2-6
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Loup
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Biagini
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Boston
|Porcello W,7-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Kelly H,10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Velazquez
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel S,17-19
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Biagini pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Porcello (Solarte), by Porcello (Martin), by Kelly (Hernandez), by Barnes (Holt). WP_Estrada.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:59. A_33,380 (37,731).
View Comments