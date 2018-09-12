Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Grrl Jr ss 3 0 1 0 Betts rf 3 1 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 1 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0 Morales dh 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 0 0 Jo.Dvis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Pearce 1b 2 0 1 1 Solarte ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Lin pr 0 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 1 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 1 1 0 Smth Jr ph 1 0 0 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0 A.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 Holt ph-1b 1 1 1 3 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0 Totals 31 2 5 1 Totals 30 7 7 6

Toronto 000 002 000—2 Boston 000 000 43x—7

E_Kinsler (9). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (8), D.Travis (13), Benintendi (38). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_Holt (4). SB_D.Travis (3), Jo.Davis (1), Kinsler (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Borucki 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 5 Tepera L,5-5 BS,8 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Petricka 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Guerrieri 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Boston Sale 1 1 0 0 0 2 Workman 1 0 0 0 1 1 Eovaldi 3 2-3 3 2 2 2 4 Brasier W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Velazquez H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Poyner H,3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kelly H,21 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Sale (Morales). WP_Guerrieri.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:08. A_34,747 (37,731).