Red Sox 6, White Sox 1

Boston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 1 0 0 Dlmnico dh 4 0 1 1 Pearce 1b 3 0 1 1 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 1 0 0 0 Palka lf 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 1 Dvidson 1b 4 0 2 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 1 LaMarre lf-rf 2 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 1 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 3 1 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 1 Engel cf 3 1 0 0 Totals 36 6 9 5 Totals 31 1 5 1

Boston 000 020 310—6 Chicago 000 001 000—1

E_Rodon (1), Y.Sanchez (14). DP_Boston 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 4. 2B_Betts (39), Delmonico (11). 3B_Bradley Jr. (4). HR_E.Nunez (10), Kinsler (14), Bradley Jr. (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez W,12-3 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 12 Brasier H,6 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Rodon L,6-4 6 1-3 6 5 4 2 4 Burr 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Bummer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Rodon (Pearce).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Will Little.

T_2:56. A_22,639 (40,615).