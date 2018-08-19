Red Sox 5, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0 Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 2 2 1 1 Cron dh 4 1 2 2 Bgaerts ss 2 1 0 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 2 0 0 1 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 0 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 M.Perez c 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 5 4 4

Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2 Boston 401 000 00x—5

E_Bogaerts (8), Bauers (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Kiermaier (7), Benintendi (33), Moreland (20). HR_Cron (23), J.Martinez (38). SB_Moreland (2), J.Martinez (5). CS_Kinsler (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow L,1-3 6 2-3 3 5 4 3 4 Kolarek 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Boston Price W,13-6 7 5 2 2 2 8 Brasier H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel S,37-41 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Price (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_36,654 (37,731).