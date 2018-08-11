Red Sox 5, Orioles 0

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 0 1 0 Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 2 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 2 3 0 Mancini lf 4 0 1 0 Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 1 1 2 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 4 2 2 2 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 Totals 35 5 9 4 Totals 32 0 5 0

Boston 000 031 001—5 Baltimore 000 000 000—0

E_Wynns (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bogaerts (33), A.Jones (30). HR_E.Nunez (7), Bradley Jr. 2 (11). SB_Bogaerts (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Price W,12-6 6 5 0 0 0 10 Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 Baltimore Yacabonis L,0-1 4 2-3 5 3 3 0 2 Gilmartin 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 0 Castro 2 1 1 1 1 3

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_18,003 (45,971).