New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 2 1 0 0
McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 5 0 2 0
Cnforto lf 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0
Bruce dh 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 1
T.Frzer 3b 2 1 0 0 Pearce 1b 4 1 3 0
Nimmo rf 2 1 1 3 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 0
Do.Smth 1b 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 2
Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0
A.Jcksn cf 3 0 0 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0
Holt ph 1 0 1 2
C.Vazqz c 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 2 3 Totals 34 5 10 5
New York 000 300 000—3
Boston 100 040 00x—5

E_Do.Smith 2 (4). DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 3, Boston 10. 2B_Bradley Jr. (30), Holt (16). HR_Nimmo (17). SB_McNeil (5), Bogaerts (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Oswalt 2 2-3 3 1 0 1 3
Zamora 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4
Sewald L,0-6 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gagnon 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 0
Rhame 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Porcello W,17-7 5 2 3 3 1 5
Poyner H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wright H,2 1 0 0 0 2 1
Brasier H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,41-46 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Oswalt (Betts), by Porcello (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:11. A_36,611 (37,731).