Red Sox 5, Dodgers 1
|Boston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Freese 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Price p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Boston
|200
|001
|110—5
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Boston 2, Los Angeles 3. 3B_Freese (1). HR_Betts (1), Pearce 2 (3), J.Martinez (1), Freese (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price W,2-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw L,0-2
|7
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Baez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Price pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:00. A_54,367 (56,000).
