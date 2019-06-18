Red Sox 2, Twins 0

Boston Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 1 1 0 Kepler cf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 4 1 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 2 1 C.Cron 1b 4 0 2 0 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 4 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 3 0 1 0 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 0 5 0

Boston 100 000 001—2 Minnesota 000 000 000—0

LOB_Boston 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Martinez (15), Bogaerts (22), Cruz (11), C.Cron (16). SB_Bradley Jr. (6). S_J.Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Porcello W,5-6 7 4 0 0 1 8 Brewer H,3 1 1 0 0 1 0 Brasier S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Berrios L,8-3 8 5 1 1 0 10 Parker 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:43. A_27,970 (38,649).