Red Sox 2, Phillies 1, 13 innings,

Philadelphia Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 0 0 0 Hoskins lf 5 0 2 0 Bnntndi lf 5 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 2 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra dh 6 1 2 0 Pearce ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 6 0 2 1 Bgaerts ss 5 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 5 1 1 0 Knapp ph-c 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 5 1 2 1 Quinn rf 5 0 1 0 Holt 2b 4 0 2 0 Kingery ss 5 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 1 0 Swihart ph-c 2 0 1 1 Totals 47 1 10 1 Totals 43 2 7 2

Philadelphia 010 000 000 000 0—1 Boston 000 010 000 000 1—2

E_C.Santana (8). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Boston 6. 2B_Hoskins 2 (26), O.Herrera (16), A.Cabrera (24), Holt 2 (15), Swihart (6). 3B_E.Nunez (2). SB_E.Nunez (5), Holt (6). CS_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Nola 8 4 1 1 1 6 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Neshek 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hunter 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Davis L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Garcia 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Boston Price 8 8 1 1 1 5 Thornburg 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brasier 1 0 0 0 2 0 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 0 Velazquez W,7-0 1 1 0 0 1 2

A.Davis pitched to 1 batter in the 13th

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:03. A_37,722 (37,731).