Red Sox 15, White Sox 2
|Boston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bnntndi cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|L.Grcia cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leon ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vlazqez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|6
|3
|4
|3
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|J.Rndon 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce lf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 2b-ss
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c-2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|48
|15
|20
|14
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Boston
|009
|510
|000—15
|Chicago
|100
|000
|010—
|2
E_J.Abreu 2 (2), J.Rondon (4). DP_Boston 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Boston 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Benintendi (8), Betts (9), Martinez (8), Chavis (2), Devers (9). HR_Bogaerts (5), Chavis 2 (6), E.Nunez (1), J.Abreu (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez W,3-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Thornburg
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Velazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Banuelos L,2-1
|2
|2-3
|10
|9
|9
|0
|3
|Fulmer
|1-3
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Osich
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Marshall
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Fulmer pitched to 6 batters in the 4th
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ben May; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:34. A_30,068 (40,615).
