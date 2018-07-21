Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts cf 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0
Bnntndi lf 3 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0
J.Mrtin rf 3 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0
Pearce dh 4 0 2 1 Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0
E.Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 Martin cf 3 0 1 0
Holt 2b 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0
Lin 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0
Leon c 3 0 0 0 J.Jones lf 2 0 0 0
Adduci ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 33 0 5 0
Boston 100 000 000—1
Detroit 000 000 000—0

E_Boyd (1). LOB_Boston 9, Detroit 9. 2B_Pearce (11). CS_Lin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price W,11-6 6 1-3 4 0 0 1 5
Hembree H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes H,20 1 0 0 0 1 3
Kimbrel S,31-33 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Boyd L,4-9 5 3 1 1 2 6
Coleman 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer 1 1 0 0 2 1
Alcantara 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Price (Martin). WP_Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:31. A_33,817 (41,297).