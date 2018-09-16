https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Rays-7-Athletics-5-13232821.php
Rays 7, Athletics 5
|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pinder lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Martini ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Wendle ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ciuffo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|4
|Totals
|29
|7
|8
|7
|Oakland
|001
|001
|201—5
|Tampa Bay
|020
|002
|03x—7
DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Canha (20). 3B_Kiermaier (9). HR_M.Chapman (23), M.Olson (27), Lowe (5), Bauers (11). SB_M.Duffy (11). CS_Bauers (6). SF_Bauers (5). S_Ciuffo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kiekhefer
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Dull
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bassitt
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Petit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Familia L,8-6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chirinos
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Kolarek H,7
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Roe BS,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nuno
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kittredge W,2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo S,20-27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Bassitt pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Hendriks (Choi). WP_Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:19. A_15,154 (42,735).
View Comments