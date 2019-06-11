Rays 6, Athletics 2

Oakland Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 0 2 0 Meadows rf 3 1 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 2 Canha ph 0 1 0 0 Av.Grci dh 4 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 1 2 2 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 1 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 0 Grssman lf 4 0 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 2 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Rbrtson ss 2 0 1 0 B.Tylor c 2 0 0 0 Phegley ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 32 6 8 6

Oakland 000 000 002—2 Tampa Bay 000 002 22x—6

LOB_Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Piscotty (13), Y.Diaz (10). HR_B.Lowe (14), Choi (7), Kiermaier (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson L,0-1 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 Petit 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Wang 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Soria 1 2 2 2 0 1 Tampa Bay Morton W,8-0 7 2 0 0 2 7 Poche 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2 Roe 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Morton (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:35. A_16,091 (25,025).