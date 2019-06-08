Rays 5, Red Sox 1

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 Betts rf 3 0 0 0 Pham dh 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 2 2 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 2 1 Heredia rf 0 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 1 2 1 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 3 4 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Leon c 1 0 0 0 C.Vazqz ph-c 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 31 1 4 1

Tampa Bay 010 201 001—5 Boston 000 000 001—1

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 5. 2B_B.Lowe (14), Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (19). HR_Choi (6), Kiermaier (7). CS_Meadows (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Chirinos W,7-2 8 2 0 0 2 6 Pagan 1 2 1 1 0 1 Boston Porcello L,4-6 6 8 4 4 1 4 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 Shawaryn 2 1 1 1 0 4

WP_Porcello.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:43. A_36,803 (37,731).