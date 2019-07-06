New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Heredia lf 4 0 0 0
Judge dh 4 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 0 2 0
A.Hicks cf 5 1 3 2 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 0 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 0 0
Gardner lf 2 1 1 1 Brsseau 2b-3b 3 1 1 0
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Tuchman rf 3 0 2 0 d'Arnud c 4 2 3 2
N.Lowe 1b 2 1 1 2
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 8 4
New York 010 000 101—3
Tampa Bay 010 000 201—4

DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_A.Hicks (8), Tauchman (8). HR_A.Hicks (8), Gardner (14), d'Arnaud (6), N.Lowe (2). SB_Gardner 2 (8), Pham (8). CS_LeMahieu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia 7 6 3 3 2 5
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1
Green L,2-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
Snell 5 5 1 1 2 5
Roe 1 0 0 0 1 3
Alvarado 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Faria 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Drake H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Poche W,2-1 BS,1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

Faria pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Sabathia (N.Lowe). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:28. A_21,477 (25,025).