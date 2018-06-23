Rays 4, Yankees 0

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 0 Bauers dh 3 0 1 1 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Wendle lf 3 0 0 0 Bird 1b 2 0 0 0 Field rf 1 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 1 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 4 1 1 1 N.Wlker 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Smith rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 1 2 2 Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 32 4 9 4

New York 000 000 000—0 Tampa Bay 120 000 10x—4

E_Gregorius (4). DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 4, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Stanton (13), Au.Romine (6), Bauers (6), Cron (11), Dan.Robertson (10), M.Smith (12). HR_Adames (2). S_M.Smith (4).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Gray L,5-5 6 2-3 6 4 4 1 7 Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Green 1 2 0 0 0 2 Tampa Bay Font W,1-3 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 4 Venters 0 1 0 0 0 0 Stanek H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Venters pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:39. A_29,831 (42,735).