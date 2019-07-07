Rays 2, Yankees 1

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 d'Arnud 1b 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Wendle 2b 0 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 1 G.Sanch dh 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b-1b 4 0 2 0 Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 2 1 Gardner lf 4 1 2 1 N.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Valera 2b 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Romine c 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 2 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 34 2 10 2

New York 010 000 000—1 Tampa Bay 200 000 00x—2

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gardner (11), d'Arnaud (6), Pham 2 (15), Y.Diaz (18). HR_Gardner (15). SB_Kiermaier 2 (17).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Paxton L,5-4 6 7 2 2 0 11 Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Green 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Morton W,10-2 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 10 Kolarek H,13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kittredge H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Poche H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pagan S,5-9 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:59. A_20,091 (25,025).