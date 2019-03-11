Rangers tab lefty Minor as their opening day starter vs Cubs

Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor throws against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor throws against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rangers tab lefty Minor as their opening day starter vs Cubs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Minor has been tabbed the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers, who last year gave the left-hander the opportunity to start again.

New Rangers manager Chris Woodward announced the decision Sunday. Woodward says Minor earned it by how he pitched last season and by now setting a tone in spring training with his attitude and work ethic.

Texas opens at home March 28 opener at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Minor was 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA last season, when he led the Rangers with his 12 wins and 157 innings, more than doubling his 2017 workload as a full-time reliever in Kansas City. A starter for the Atlanta Braves from 2010-14, he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

This will be his first opening day start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports