Rangers and Diamondbacks delayed by power outage

PHOENIX (AP) — A game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed in the sixth inning after strong thunderstorms caused some of the lights to go out inside Chase Field.

Lightning flashed through the windows at Chase and several loud thunderclaps could be heard from inside the domed stadium in the top of the sixth Monday night.

Enough lights remained on to illuminate the field, but not enough to continue the game. The public-address announcer told fans the game would resume once full power was restored.

Many fans flashed their phones from the stands as Journey's "Lights" played over the speakers during the delay.