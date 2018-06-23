Rangers 9, Twins 6

Texas Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 4 1 1 1 Mauer dh 5 1 2 0 Tocci lf 0 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 5 1 2 4 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 0 1 2 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 0 0 Beltre dh 5 2 3 1 Mrrison 1b 5 1 1 2 Odor 2b 5 1 1 0 Motter ss 4 0 0 0 Profar 3b 2 1 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 Gallo 1b 2 1 1 0 Garver c 4 1 3 0 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 4 1 2 0 R.Chrns c 3 2 1 3 DShelds cf 4 1 2 2 Totals 37 9 10 9 Totals 37 6 11 6

Texas 062 100 000—9 Minnesota 200 002 002—6

DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Choo (16), Gallo (11), DeShields (9), E.Rosario (21), LaMarre (5). HR_Beltre (4), R.Chirinos (9), E.Rosario (17), Morrison (8). SB_Profar (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Gallardo W,1-0 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 3 Barnette 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Moore 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 3 Kela S,18-18 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Minnesota Odorizzi L,3-5 1 2-3 6 6 6 1 3 Magill 3 1-3 3 3 3 1 5 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Odorizzi (Profar), by Magill (Profar), by Reed (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:35. A_23,230 (38,649).