Rangers 7, Giants 6
|Texas
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|H.Pence dh
|3
|2
|3
|1
|S.Dggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Santana cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Granite cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Z.Green pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avelino 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Crwford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Terry 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Michael ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Rvera c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Bandy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|d'Arnud ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|E.White ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mller pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Tocci rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St.Vogt dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|F.Rllin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grber pr
|2
|0
|1
|2
|B.Rvere lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Ramos lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|L.Clark pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Frguson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fontana 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Ch.Shaw lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggers pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|41
|6
|12
|6
|Texas
|001
|041
|001—7
|San Francisco
|010
|100
|202—6
E_Wisdom (2), White (4), Clark (1), Biggers (1), Dyson (1). DP_Texas 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Texas 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_d'Arnaud (1), Rivera 2 (3). 3B_Clark (1), Gerber (1). HR_Pence (2). SB_Granite (1). CS_Green (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Smyly
|2 1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Hammel W, 1-0
|2 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Martin
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Gomez H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pelham S, 1-1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Samardzija
|3 2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Venditte L, 0-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Abad
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dyson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Franco
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sampson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Pelham (Avelino).
WP_Venditte.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Scott Barry; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:22. A_8,607
