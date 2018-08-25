Rangers 7, Giants 6, 10 innings,

Texas San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 6 1 1 2 McCtchn rf 4 2 2 1 Odor 2b 5 1 1 2 Panik 2b 5 2 2 0 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 Posey c 3 1 1 1 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 Profar 3b 5 2 3 0 Lngoria 3b 5 0 1 1 Gallo cf 3 1 2 2 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 1 Tocci pr-cf 1 0 1 0 Hanson lf 1 0 0 1 Knr-Flf c 3 1 1 0 G.Hrnan ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 Duggar cf 5 0 2 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Rdrgz p 3 0 1 0 Htchson p 1 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Beltre ph 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Springs p 0 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 D.Rbnsn ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Butler p 0 0 0 0 Slater lf 1 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 1 0 0 1 Totals 40 7 10 7 Totals 39 6 11 6

Texas 000 020 112 1—7 San Francisco 400 200 000 0—6

E_Panik (5). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Texas 9, San Francisco 11. HR_Odor (16), Gallo (34), McCutchen (15). SB_McCutchen 2 (13), Longoria (2). SF_B.Crawford (5), Hanson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Hutchison 4 7 6 6 4 2 Springs 2 3 0 0 0 3 Butler 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 Gearrin W,2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Leclerc S,7-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Rodriguez 6 3 2 2 3 4 Moronta 1 1 1 1 1 1 Melancon H,6 1 3 1 1 0 1 Smith BS,3 1 1 2 0 0 0 Dyson L,3-3 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Blach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Libka; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:48. A_39,845 (41,915).