Rangers 6, Royals 2

Kansas City Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0 Calhoun lf 2 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 Mrrfeld rf 3 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b 3 1 3 1 O'Hearn 1b 1 1 1 1 N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 1 C.Owngs 2b 2 0 1 1 R.Gzman 1b 2 1 1 0 Goodwin lf 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 2 2 2 1 Cthbert 3b 2 0 0 0 Frsythe ss 2 0 1 2 Phllips dh 1 0 0 0 Santana dh 2 0 1 1 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 E.White cf 2 1 1 0 Totals 19 2 4 2 Totals 20 6 11 6

Kansas City 002 00 —2 Texas 023 1xx xxx—6

LOB_Kansas City 4, Texas 4. 2B_Merrifield (2), Owings (5), Calhoun (2), Kiner-Falefa (3), Forsythe (1), Santana (3), White (1). SB_Hamilton (2). SF_Mazara (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Bailey L, 0-1 2 1-3 7 4 4 0 1 Peralta 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Boxberger 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Mendez W, 1-1 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 2 Romano H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Valdez BS, 0-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Mendez.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_1:39. A—