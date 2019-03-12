https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Rangers-6-Royals-2-13680974.php
Rangers 6, Royals 2
|Kansas City
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hmilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|O'Hearn 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|C.Owngs 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Phllips dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.White cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|19
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|20
|6
|11
|6
|Kansas City
|002
|00
|—2
|Texas
|023
|1xx
|xxx—6
LOB_Kansas City 4, Texas 4. 2B_Merrifield (2), Owings (5), Calhoun (2), Kiner-Falefa (3), Forsythe (1), Santana (3), White (1). SB_Hamilton (2). SF_Mazara (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Bailey L, 0-1
|2 1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Peralta
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boxberger
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Mendez W, 1-1
|3 2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Romano H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|BS, 0-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Mendez.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_1:39. A—
