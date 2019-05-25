https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Rangers-4-Angels-3-13896045.php
Rangers 4, Angels 3
|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Fltcher lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DShelds cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frsythe ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pence dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gallo cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Texas
|100
|001
|200—4
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|000—3
E_Trout (1), Cozart (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pence (8), A.Cabrera (6), Kiner-Falefa (6), Trout (12). HR_Choo (8), Lucroy (7), Goodwin (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Smyly W,1-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Chavez H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelley S,5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Canning
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Anderson H,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bedrosian L,1-3 BS,1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Canning (Forsythe). WP_Smyly, Canning, Bedrosian, Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:13. A_43,806 (45,050).
View Comments