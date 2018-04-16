Rangers 3, Astros 1, 10 innings,

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Profar ss 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Mazara dh 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Gallo lf 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 2 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 0 Y.Grrel dh 3 0 0 1 R.Chrns c 3 1 2 3 Ma.Gnza 1b 4 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 2b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Tocci cf 4 0 0 0 Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 5 3 Totals 33 1 3 1

Texas 001 000 000 2—3 Houston 000 000 010 0—1

E_Beltre (3). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Guzman (1), R.Chirinos (3), Reddick (1). HR_R.Chirinos (2). SB_Reddick (1). SF_Y.Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Colon 7 2-3 1 1 1 1 7 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kela W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 Diekman S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Houston Verlander 8 1 1 1 1 11 Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rondon L,1-1 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Verlander (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:06. A_31,803 (41,168).