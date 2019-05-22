https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Rangers-2-Mariners-1-13874883.php
Rangers 2, Mariners 1
|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pence dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|T.Mrphy ph-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bruce lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Frsythe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Long 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|8
|2
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100—1
|Texas
|100
|001
|00x—2
E_Encarnacion (2), Bruce (4). DP_Seattle 5, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 4. 2B_Bruce (8), Long (1), Mazara (11). HR_Pence (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales L,5-4
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Biddle
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Chavez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sampson W,2-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Jurado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kelley S,4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Gonzales (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:27. A_22,400 (49,115).
