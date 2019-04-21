https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Rangers-11-Astros-10-13784195.php
Rangers 11, Astros 10
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Choo rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Da.Sntn 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pence dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Mrsnick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|DShelds cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Kemp cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|10
|Totals
|31
|11
|10
|11
|Houston
|001
|005
|022—10
|Texas
|304
|301
|00x—11
E_Choo (2), R.Chirinos (2). DP_Houston 1, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 4. 2B_R.Chirinos (6), Choo (9), Andrus 2 (6). 3B_A.Diaz (1), Gallo (1). HR_Springer (7), Bregman (4), Brantley (3), Correa (3), Reddick (2), Pence (2), Forsythe (1). SF_Brantley (1), R.Chirinos (2), Gallo (1), Pence (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McHugh L,3-2
|3
|1-3
|8
|10
|9
|1
|1
|Valdez
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Harris
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Miller W,1-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Springs
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Martin H,4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc H,1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Kelley S,1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by McHugh (Andrus). WP_Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:16. A_26,225 (49,115).
