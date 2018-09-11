Rams spoil Gruden's return with 33-13 win over Raiders

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws as Oakland Raiders nose tackle P.J. Hall looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws as Oakland Raiders nose tackle P.J. Hall looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Photo: Ben Margot, AP

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is greeted by teammates Cooper Kupp (18) and Robert Woods (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. less Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is greeted by teammates Cooper Kupp (18) and Robert Woods (17) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. less Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game ... more Photo: John Hefti, AP

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook runs with the ball past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, left, and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. less Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook runs with the ball past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, left, and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, ... more Photo: John Hefti, AP

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Photo: John Hefti, AP

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Photo: John Hefti, AP









Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Rams spoil Gruden's return with 33-13 win over Raiders 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes, newcomer Marcus Peters returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams spoiled coach Jon Gruden's much-anticipated return to the Oakland sideline by beating the Raiders 33-13 on Monday night.

The Rams (1-0) scored on a 19-yard shovel pass from Goff to Todd Gurley in the first quarter and an 8-yard strike to Cooper Kupp in the third to win in Gruden's first game as coach of the Raiders (0-1) since the end of the 2001 season.

Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay after that season and beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl the following year. He has been announcing for ESPN for the past nine seasons before Oakland owner Mark Davis finally lured him back to the delight of Raiders fans.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL