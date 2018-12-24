Raiders starting cornerbacks miss game vs. Broncos

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders will be without their two starting cornerbacks against the Denver Broncos.

Gareon Conley has been ruled out of Monday night's game with a concussion and Daryl Worley was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Oakland also waived Damontre Moore.

The Raiders signed safety Dallin Leavitt and tight end Paul Butler from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL