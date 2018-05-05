Raiders sign 6th round pick Azeem Victor

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round linebacker Azeem Victor to a four-year contract.

The team announced its first draft pick signing of the year on Saturday.

Victor was selected 216th overall out of Washington. He played in 44 games in college with 197 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

