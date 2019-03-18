Raiders re-sign return specialist Dwayne Harris

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have re-signed free agent return specialist Dwayne Harris.

The team announced Monday that Harris will return after a strong debut season in Oakland.

Harris averaged 14.1 yards per punt return last season, the second-best mark in franchise history and tied for the NFL lead. The highlight of his season was a 99-yard return for a TD against Denver on Christmas Eve, tied for the second-longest punt return in NFL history.

The 31-year-old Harris also averaged 22.9 yards per kick return and was a key member of the coverage units.

He played only sparingly on offense with six catches for 40 yards and two carries for 12 yards.

