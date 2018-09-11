-
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball for a touchdown that was later called back during a flag on the field during Week 1 of an NFL Preseason Game against the Detroit Lions at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball for a touchdown that was later called back during a flag on the field during Week 1 of an NFL Preseason Game against the Detroit Lions at the ... more
-
The times Marshawn Lynch became the talk of the East Bay
Photo: PG Sports/YouTube
The times Marshawn Lynch became the talk of the East Bay
-
Pranking Ike's sandwich shop customers in Oakland
less
On an episode of his YouTube series "No Script," Lynch gets one of the producers
to repeat whatever he says to customers. When the first customer walks in, Lynch tells his producer to ask the blonde man "is your name Thor, bruh?" The producer mishears Lynch and asks the customer if his name is Dorothy.
Pranking Ike's sandwich shop customers in Oakland
Photo: PG Sports/YouTube
... more
On an episode of his YouTube series "No Script," Lynch gets one of the producers
to repeat whatever he says to customers. When the first customer walks in, Lynch
-
Getting ejected, watching the game from the stands and then taking BART home
less
The running back was ejected from a game against the Kansas City Chiefs for shoving an official during a scuffle. Lynch then proceeded to watch the remainder of the game from the stands
, and was spotted on BART after the game. Lynch was suspended for the team's next game vs. the Buffalo Bills by the NFL.
Getting ejected, watching the game from the stands and then taking BART home
Photo: Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
The running back was ejected from a game against the Kansas City Chiefs for shoving an official during a scuffle. Lynch then proceeded ... more
-
Practicing with Oakland Tech, his old high school team
less
Practicing with Oakland Tech, his old high school team
Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle
... more
-
Taking over Emeryville soul food spot Scend’s
Lynch took over
the popular soul food spot after longtime owner Cassie Nickelson retired in August.
Taking over Emeryville soul food spot Scend’s
Photo: Scend's Facebook
Lynch took over
the popular soul food spot after longtime owner Cassie Nickelson retired in August.
-
Offering free haircuts to kids with good grades
Photo: (Photo By Mat Hayward/Getty Images For PSD Underwear)
Lynch's Beast Mode apparel store at 811 Broadway is offering free haircuts to kids with good grades. On Wednesdays, children can bring their report cards to the store and see if they qualify for a free haircut. less
-
Leading a massive Oakland bike parade
Leading a massive Oakland bike parade
-
Celebrating his Raiders signing with Mistah F.A.B. and Draymond Green
less
Celebrating his Raiders signing with Mistah F.A.B. and Draymond Green
Photo: Mistah F.A.B./Instagram
... more
-
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Photo: Ben Margot, AP
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball for a touchdown that was later called back during a flag on the field during Week 1 of an NFL Preseason Game against the Detroit Lions at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball for a touchdown that was later called back during a flag on the field during Week 1 of an NFL Preseason Game against the Detroit Lions at the ... more
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem ahead of the team's season opener.
Lynch declined to stand for the anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Lynch also sat for the anthem all of last season but never gave a reason for his decision.
No other players on either team demonstrated during the anthem. Only a handful of players took some sort of action to protest police brutality and social injustice in America on opening weekend.
The league and the players' union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, or remain in the locker room.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL