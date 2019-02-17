Purchase hits 5 3s, scores 23; Hawaii beats UC Riverside

HONOLULU (AP) — Jack Purchase scored 23 points and hit five of Hawaii's 13 3-pointers and the Rainbow Warriors never trailed in their 87-64 win over UC Riverside on Saturday night.

Purchase, who shot 8 of 12 from the field, came in tied with Zane Johnson atop the program's career list for made 3s with 180.

Brocke Stepteau added 17 points and Eddie Stansberry scored 15 for Hawaii (16-9, 7-4 Big West Conference).

Stepteau scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in the first five minutes as the Rainbow Warriors jumped to a 16-6 lead and Stansberry hit three 3s in a 14-0 run that made it 48-25 with 1:46 left in the first half. UC Riverside trailed by at least 21 points the rest of the way.

Dikymbe Martin made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for the Highlanders (9-18, 3-8). Callum McRae added 13 points.

Hawaii shot 58.9 percent (33 of 56) from the field and 56.5 percent (13 of 23) from 3-point range — both season highs.