LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig had another rumble with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Puig took a swing at Giants catcher Nick Hundley during a benches-clearing scrap in the seventh inning, then Alen Hanson hit an RBI single in the ninth to lift San Francisco over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The fracas starter when Puig swatted his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch from Tony Watson, and Hundley said something to the mercurial slugger while still in his crouch. Puig turned around and walked toward Hundley, the catcher stood up, and they argued face to face for a moment before Puig shoved Hundley twice.

That brought players out of the benches and bullpens. Puig and Hundley were momentarily separated, but Puig ducked around teammates, coaches and manager Dave Roberts before reaching back to hit Hundley. He smacked Hundley with an open hand across the front of his catcher's mask.

"When I missed the pitch I knew that was the best pitch Watson was going to throw me so I was a little upset," Puig said via a translator. "(Hundley) told me to stop complaining and get back into the box. When I got in his face he also told me to get out of his face so that's when I got upset.

"I didn't like that he was telling me what to do and then he said some words to me in English that I really can't repeat so that is why I was upset."

Said Hundley: "We're competing on the field against a team we're chasing. They've been scuffling a little bit and we're trying to catch them. Obviously a nice rivalry. We had some words and pushed a couple times. There's really not more to it than that."

Dodgers coach George Lombard was trying to push Hundley away when Puig took his swing. Lombard and Hundley briefly ended up on the grass. Hundley spoke to Lombard later.

"He was in there trying to break it up," Hundley said. "I think he got caught up in my chest protector. We went down and I knew I was on top of him at some point. I just asked him if he was all right. You don't want anyone hurt in those situations."

After the players were separated for good, the umpires ejected both Puig and Hundley.

It was the fourth career ejection for Puig, who had also got into a skirmish with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014.

"It doesn't happen with other teams," Puig said.

The Giants received six scoreless innings from left-hander Andrew Suarez, and after Hanson singled in his first run in the second, were leading 1-0 with two outs in the eighth when the Dodgers tied it on Justin Turner's third double and Manny Machado's single off Sam Dyson (3-2).

San Francisco won it in the ninth when Hanson singled off Kenta Maeda (7-8), making his first relief appearance of the season. The Dodgers had a play at the plate but the throw from Enrique Hernandez in center was a little wide and dropped by catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Los Angeles' bullpen has lost the team's past five games.

"What a great game," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was out of the lineup Tuesday as he continued his concussion protocol following a collision with OF Gorkys Hernandez on Monday. Manager Bruce Bochy said he may be available off the bench. ... 1B Brandon Belt (hyper extended right knee) rejoined the team following a Monday rehab start and entered the game at first base in the seventh after Hundley was ejected. He singled and scored on Hanson's single in the ninth.

Dodgers: 2B Brian Dozier was back in the lineup after leaving Monday's game due to dizziness. The Dodgers said an EKG showed abnormalities, but Dozier said he's long had an irregular heartbeat. A cardiologist ran a battery of tests Tuesday and he was cleared to play. "When you're talking about the ticker, you want to make sure everything is OK, so we went through it all," he said. "And everything was muy bien." Dozier blamed the dizziness on taking a sinus medication. ... Former phenom Julio Urias (shoulder surgery) was scheduled to throw two-plus innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday. The Dodgers hope to bring him back this season as a reliever. ... RHP Ross Stripling's move to the bullpen may be delayed by a sore back. ... RHP John Axford was placed on the 10 DL with a fractured fibula.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (6-8, 3.97 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Holland won his last start Aug. 10 vs. the Pirates, earned his first win since June 20 at Miami.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-0, 2.12) is scheduled to come off the disabled list and make his first start since going down with a badly strained groin on May 2.

