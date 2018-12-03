Promoter: Adonis Stevenson in stable condition after KO

Ring doctor Marc Gagne, left, checks on Adonis Stevenson, of Canada, after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk, of Ukraine, in their light heavyweight WBC championship boxing fight, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson has been upgraded from critical to stable condition and remains in an induced coma Sunday after being knocked out Saturday night in his light heavyweight title fight.

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel tweeted about the 41-year-old Stevenson's condition.

"The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is a relatively good news. He is in controlled sedation to facilitate his recuperation." Michel said. "His family, his wife Simone and Groupe Yvon Michel would like to thank the many people who have taken the time to send comforting messages. New information will be published as we get it. No other comments will be made until then."

Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round Saturday night to take the Canadians' World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.

The Montreal-based Stevenson was put on a stretcher after the bout and left Videotron Centre in an ambulance. He was making his 10th title defense since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013 and was ahead on two of the judges' cards and tied on the third when he was stopped.

Stevenson dropped to 29-2-1 with his first loss since 2010 and first in Canada. The 31-year-old Gvozdyk, from the Ukraine, improved to 16-0.