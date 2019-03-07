President Kermode to leave men's tennis tour at end of 2019

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men's professional tennis tour when his current term finishes at the end of this year.

The ATP announced Thursday that Kermode's tenure would come to a close.

He became head of the tour in 2014.

During his term, prize money has increased, the Next Gen ATP Finals for up-and-coming players was created, while rules changes have included the serve clock.

The ATP did not say when it expects to have a new president in place.

