Predators sign forward Zac Rinaldo to 2-way contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the signing Monday. Rinaldo's contract will be worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 when he's in the American Hockey League.

The 28-year-old Rinaldo had five goals, two assists and 44 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He has 14 goals, 20 assists and 699 penalty minutes in 328 career games since making his NHL debut in 2011.

Rinaldo got his start in the NHL while playing for current Predators coach Peter Laviolette with the Philadelphia Flyers. Rinaldo played parts of three seasons with the Flyers from 2011-14. He played for the Boston Bruins in 2015-16.

___

