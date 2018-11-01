Powderhorn resort getting new partner, investor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Powderhorn Mountain Resort in western Colorado has joined up with a new management company and investor that should lead to infrastructure improvements at the ski operation.

The owners of the 52-year-old ski resort announced Wednesday they have entered into a long-term lease agreement with Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts to run the day-to-day operations at Powderhorn. The resort also worked out an agreement with investment company ZOMA Capital in Denver as an equity partner.

The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction reports that terms of the transactions weren't disclosed.

Officials say planned infrastructure improvements include new snow-making capabilities and more focus on summer activities.

Zach Buchanan, of ZOMA Capital, said the organization is set on making Powderhorn a better asset for western Colorado.

