Ponds scores 27 to lift St. John's past Seton Hall 78-70

NEW YORK (AP) — Shamorie Ponds had 27 points, five assists and five steals as St. John's beat Seton Hall 78-70 on Saturday night.

Marvin Clark II had 18 points for St. John's (20-8, 8-7 Big East). Justin Simon added 10 points. Sedee Keita had four blocks for the home team.

The Red Storm swatted a season-high 12 blocks.

Myles Powell had 26 points for the Pirates (16-11, 7-8). Michael Nzei added 11 points. Sandro Mamukelashvili had eight rebounds.

The Red Storm evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. Seton Hall defeated St. John's 76-74 on Dec. 29. St. John's plays Xavier at home on Thursday. Seton Hall faces Georgetown on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com