Pirates 6, Athletics 4

Oakland Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 0 1 0 A.Frzer 2b 5 0 1 0 Grssman cf 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 5 1 0 0 Wndlken p 0 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 5 1 2 0 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 2 2 3 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 B.Rynld lf 3 1 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 0 Moran 3b 3 0 1 0 K.Davis lf 4 1 2 2 Newman pr-ss 1 1 1 2 Morales 1b 4 1 2 1 Crvelli c 2 0 1 1 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 1 C.Tcker ss 2 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 Me.Cbrr ph 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0 Bassitt p 2 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 Hndriks p 0 0 0 0 Msgrove ph 1 0 1 0 Bolt ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Lureano ph 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Tr.Wllm p 2 0 1 0 Kang ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 35 6 12 6

Oakland 300 010 000—4 Pittsburgh 012 000 30x—6

DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_M.Chapman (10), Bolt (1), G.Polanco (3). 3B_M.Chapman (1), Morales (1), Newman (1). HR_Bell 2 (8). S_Cervelli (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bassitt 5 5 3 3 2 6 Hendriks H,1 1 2 0 0 1 1 Wendelken L,0-1 BS,1 1 4 3 3 1 1 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh Williams 6 8 4 4 1 5 Kela 0 1 0 0 0 0 Feliz W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Crick H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Vazquez S,9-9 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kela pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:08. A_26,447 (38,362).