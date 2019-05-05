https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Pirates-5-Athletics-3-13-innings-13821028.php
Pirates 5, Athletics 3, 13 innings,
|Oakland
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Lureano cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Morales 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Me.Cbrr lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Profar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Newman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bolt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Petit p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Montas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kang 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|46
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|43
|5
|8
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100
|000
|2—3
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|000
|4—5
DP_Oakland 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Piscotty (6), Hundley (2), A.Frazier (6), Bell (10). HR_S.Marte (4). SB_Semien (2), S.Marte (5). SF_Moran (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Trivino
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Soria
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney L,0-2 BS,1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Lyles
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Neverauskas
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liriano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lyons W,1-0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
HBP_by Crick (Morales). WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:58. A_18,517 (38,362).
