Phillies 7, Mets 2

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery cf-lf 4 1 1 1 McNeil rf 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 5 1 2 2 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 2 B.Hrper rf 5 0 1 1 Cano 2b 4 0 2 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Cnforto cf 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 5 1 2 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 1 D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 1 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 1 1 1 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 33 2 7 2

Philadelphia 100 000 105—7 New York 000 110 000—2

E_W.Ramos (5). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Segura (20), B.Harper (24), Realmuto 2 (18), Alonso (21). HR_Kingery (11), Alonso (29). SB_Quinn (3), C.Hernandez (6), S.Rodriguez (1). CS_T.Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez 5 6 2 2 0 3 J.Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 3 Hunter 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Morgan W,3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Neris 1 0 0 0 1 0 New York deGrom 7 3 2 2 3 10 S.Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ed.Diaz L,1-6 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 Familia 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Velasquez (T.Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:15. A_32,546 (41,922).