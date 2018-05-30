Phillies 6, Dodgers 1

Philadelphia Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 2 2 2 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0 Flrimon 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 2 1 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 5 0 1 2 M.Kemp lf 4 0 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 1 1 C.Tylor ss 4 0 1 0 Altherr rf 4 0 1 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 5 1 1 1 Frsythe 2b 4 0 1 0 Kingery ss 5 1 1 0 A.Brnes c 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 4 1 2 1 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 3 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins ph 1 1 1 0 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Utley ph 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 34 1 9 1

Philadelphia 030 001 002—6 Los Angeles 000 000 010—1

DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_C.Hernandez (9), C.Santana (13), Kingery (11), Alfaro 2 (5), Hoskins (14), Muncy (6). HR_N.Williams (5). SB_C.Hernandez (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta W,5-2 7 6 0 0 2 5 Neris 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Hunter H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Maeda L,4-4 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 Alexander 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Goeddel 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cingrani 1 1 0 0 0 1 Baez 1 2 1 1 1 2 Fields 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hudson 2 4 2 2 1 2

WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:26. A_40,044 (56,000).