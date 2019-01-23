Petty, Hall lead Alabama past No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John Petty scored 15 points off the bench, and Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a school-record fourth straight double-double as Alabama defeated No. 20 Mississippi 74-53 on Tuesday night.

Galin Smith matched his season high with 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Hall had his 10th double-double of the season.

Terence Davis finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before fouling out with just over 16 minutes remaining for the Rebels (14-4, 4-2). Breein Tyree finished with nine points. Entering the game, Davis and Tyree combined for 33.7 points per game.

Alabama closed the first half with a 17-3 run and built a 16-point lead at the break.

The Crimson Tide finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Rebels 44-32.

Alabama took advantage of Mississippi's mistakes, scoring 23 points off 16 turnovers. The Rebels scored just six points off nine Alabama turnovers.

The 53 points was a season low for the Rebels.

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Avery Johnson Jr. drove to the baseline, floating the ball off the backboard. Donta Hall followed the ball and threw down a two-handed dunk, giving Alabama a nine-point lead midway through the first half.

BIG PICTURE:

Ole Miss: For the first time in their six conference games, the Rebels didn't have a big first half, scoring just 26 points. Their previous first half low against conference opponents was 31.

Alabama: After letting several big leads slip away throughout the season, the Crimson Tide proved they could hang onto a large first-half advantage. They also proved they could make free throws when it mattered, shooting 17 for 22.

UP NEXT:

Ole Miss: Host Iowa State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama: Alabama travels to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor on Saturday.

