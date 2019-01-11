Perkins leads No. 5 Gonzaga over Pacific 67-36

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Josh Perkins had 14 points and six assists, and No. 5 Gonzaga beat Pacific 67-36 on Thursday night, the sixth straight win for the Bulldogs.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 11 points for Gonzaga (15-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which has beaten the Tigers 13 consecutive times. Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke each scored 10 points, and Clarke had five blocks.

Roberto Gallinat scored nine points to lead Pacific (10-8, 0-3).

Pacific was held to its lowest point total of the season after shooting just 26.7 percent and committing 22 turnovers. Gonzaga also scored a season low.

Pacific used a slow-down offense to keep the score close in the early going. The teams were tied 10-10 midway through the first.

Then Gonzaga broke the game open.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Norvell and Perkins highlighted a 24-5 run that put Gonzaga ahead 34-15 at halftime.

Pacific shot just 27.8 percent in the first, while Gonzaga shot 56.5 percent.

Gonzaga slowly added to its lead in the second half.

Jeremy Jones' 3-pointer put Gonzaga up 50-26 midway through the second.

The Zags went on an 11-1 run to push their lead to 61-27.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: The Tigers had a solid nonconference season (10-5), but are winless in league play. ... Coach Damon Stoudamire is in his third season and has an overall record of 28-48. ... Lafayette Dorsey is making 92 percent of his free throws, third in the nation. ... Roberto Gallinat leads the Tigers with 15.3 points per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have gone 85-6 against their West Coast Conference rivals since 2014, losing games only to Saint Mary's and BYU. ... The Zags lead the nation in field goal shooting at 53.2 percent, and are second in scoring at 93.6 points per game. ... The Zags won their previous five games by a margin of 43.6 points. ... In their first 10 home games, the Zags have trailed only 8 minutes out of 400 minutes played.

UP NEXT

Pacific plays at Portland on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays at surprising San Francisco (14-2) on Saturday.

