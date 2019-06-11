Pelicans' Griffin says no 'shot clock' on any Davis deal

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says the timing of next week's NBA draft won't necessarily raise urgency to trade disgruntled six-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Griffin says the Pelicans are "not in a hurry to do anything," and "don't feel there is a time sensitivity" to address Davis' "desire to stay or not stay."

Griffin spoke on a conference call Tuesday while introducing former WNBA star Swin Cash as Pelicans vice president of basketball operations and team development.

The Pelicans have the first overall pick in the June 20 NBA draft, when they are expected to select consensus top prospect Zion Williamson of Duke. The Pelicans could acquire additional high draft picks by dealing Davis by draft night. The club also could trade Davis for established NBA talent.

When Griffin was hired in April as Pelicans executive vice president of Basketball Operations, he spoke of persuading Davis to reconsider his trade request. But Davis has yet to indicate a change of heart.

___

