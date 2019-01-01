Pastrnak, Bruins beat Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal in the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask made 36 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame.

Patrice Bergeron, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand also scored as Boston won for the second time in three appearances in the NHL's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day. The Bruins went 2 for 5 with the man advantage and killed off each of the Blackhawks' four power plays.

The game was tied at 2 when Boston (22-14-4) caught a break in the third period — a little luck at the home of the Fighting Irish. Matt Grzelcyk's big slap shot went off teammate Chris Wagner in front, but Kuraly beat Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling to the rebound and backhanded the puck past Cam Ward at 10:20.

Chicago had won five of six, but it remained winless in an NHL-high fourth appearance in the Winter Classic. It also dropped to 1-5 in six outdoor games — also tops in the league.

